Leonardo DiCaprio Remembers Diane Keaton: 'Brilliant, Funny, And Unapologetically Herself'

Los Angeles: The Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio is recollecting his fond memories of working with the late actress Diane Keaton.

The 50-year-old actor, who starred in 1996's ‘Marvin's Room’ with the actress, paid tribute to the late Academy Award winner following the news of her death on Saturday, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Sharing a photo of himself and Keaton seemingly taken around the time of filming some three decades ago, Leonardo DiCaprio wrote on his Instagram Stories, " Diane Keaton was one of a kind . Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself. A legend, and icon, and a truly kind human being. I had the honor of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed”.

As per ‘People’, Keaton played Bessie, the aunt of DiCaprio's troubled teen character, Hank, in the Jerry Zaks-directed drama, whose star-studded cast also boasted Meryl Streep and Robert De Niro.

And Leo certainly stood out to Keaton even decades later, as she complimented his "beauty" on Instagram back in November 2021, though it involved a hilarious (yet flattering) mix-up. It all began when she posted a slideshow video of famous celebrity men with the caption, "Male beauty”. In a voiceover, Keaton provided commentary for each image, kicking off her collection with a picture of whom she thought was Leo.

"Talk about beauty, Leonardo DiCaprio", Keaton narrated over a black-and-white image of a young man staring at the camera. "Give me a break. I knew him when he was a kid”.

But Reese Witherspoon chimed in to good-naturedly correct Keaton, writing in the comment section of her post, "Diane, the first one is my son”. While Keaton thought she was posting an image of a young Leo, the ‘Annie Hall’ actress was apparently really showing her followers a picture of Deacon Phillippe, Witherspoon's then-18-year-old son with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. Keaton replied to the ‘Morning Show’ star with a surprised emoji while Witherspoon, now 49, simply wrote back a laughing emoji.