Leslee Lewis Exclusive: 'I admire Arijit Singh's emotional control...my playlist has no borders'

Leslee Lewis, the renowned Indian composer, singer and the half of famous 'Colonial Cousins' with Hariharan is back to Bollywood after a long hiatus of 26 years. Credited to have introduced the desi audiences to rock and pop music, in early 90s - in an interview with Zee News Digital, Leslee Lewis opened up on his new track 'Zorr Ka Dhakka', favourite singer and views on AR Rahman's communal remark.

Q. You are making a comeback to Bollywood after 26 years as singer with 'Zorr Ka Dhakka'. What took you so long?

It never felt like I was away from music. I was away from Bollywood playback. There is a difference. Music has always been my lifeline. It is the blood that runs in my veins. I never believed in doing something just to stay visible. I waited for the right song.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When composer Raju Singh shared 'Zorr Ka Dhakka,' with lyrics by Dr (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, it had that spark. It had theatre. It had attitude. It felt alive.

The fact that it comes from Kan Singh Sodha’s horror comedy film Zorr added to its energy. It did not feel like just another track. It felt mounted. That is when I knew it was time. Not for a comeback. But for a return that felt right.

Q. The Colonial Cousins, you along with Hariharan changed the 90s music scene. How was the 2000s different from it, musically?

The 90s were fearless. When Hariharan and I created Colonial Cousins, we blended Indian classical with blues, gospel and pop. It was instinctive. No formulas. No algorithm thinking. Just music.

The 2000s became more structured. Music got tied closely to film marketing. Singles became rare. Sound became more packaged. The 90s had innocence. We were discovering, not fitting in.

Q. What do you feel about AR Rahman’s recent statement on not getting enough work in Hindi film due to changing power dynamics and a possible communal thing?

AR Rahman is an institution in himself. Each artist is entitled to his voice. Where do I fit in? It is his opinion. We should let an artist be and not dissect every word. An artist’s feelings are like water. Fluid. Moving. Changing shape with time. And their music is like blood. It courses through your veins.

So feel the blood surge. Do not try to find colour in water. It is colourless. Borderless. And that is why an artist is alive.

Q. Recently, singer Arijit Singh also announced a brief break from playback singing, to focus on making independent music. Is the burn out factor true in music too?

Arijit Singh — an artist never retires. He is simply exploring another side of his talent.

Q. Which singer or artiste made it to your playlist in the recent past?

I listen across generations. I admire Arijit’s emotional control. I enjoy discovering new indie voices. I revisit old ghazals and global choirs. My playlist has no borders. If it moves me, it stays.

Q. Tell us about your love for indie music. Any new projects?

Indie music built me. 'Yaaron' was not attached to a film, yet it became an anthem. That freedom is powerful. Independent music allows honesty without filters.

I am working on a few independent singles now. Some nostalgic. Some experimental. I want to collaborate with younger audiences and fresh voices. Music does not retire. It evolves. And I want to keep evolving with it.