Let Bygones Be Bygones: Karan Johar On New Collab With Kartik Aaryan Post 'Fallout'; Says 'He’s Immensely Hardworking With Great Screenplay Instincts'

New Delhi: In a rare moment of candour and camaraderie, Karan Johar has opened up about his renewed collaboration with Kartik Aaryan — silencing rumours and putting to rest past differences. Speaking about their upcoming project Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, Karan had nothing but praise for the young superstar. In his interview with Bollywood Hungama, KJo opened up on Kartik's choice of hit films and also talked about success of recent releases like Pushpa, Chhaava, Stree 2.

Karan Johar On Kartik Aaryan

He said, "I think that we internally discussed it, worked it out, and we let bygones be bygones. And Karthik's an immensely hardworking, very connective big star today who has a wide audience base, has a great instinct on screenplay. He and I met, collaborated, decided to come together. It was all kosher, all lovely. And I've had, he's had, I've had, we've all had our issues with each other. But it's a tiny industry, which I call a family. And I believe that within a family, sometimes there are complaints, but at the end of the day, you know, good people want to make good films and come together to create good content. And you have to let, as I said, we don't sweat the small stuff. We have the larger vision to look at."

Kartik Aaryan's Upcoming Releases

What’s more exciting is his unmissable line-up of three big films, announced within just two months. First up is Anurag Basu’s untitled musical romance, followed by Nagzilla — a comedy-drama , and finally Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri under Dharma Productions.

Karan Johar On Pushpa, Chhaava, Stree 2 Success

“I think it's everybody grappling to do what others are doing. I think herd mentality. So, we see Pushpa running and catering so strongly to the tier two and tier three audiences. Suddenly there'll be 20 others wanting to do the same. You see Chhaava working, and everybody will want to make historical dramas! After Stree, everybody wants to make horror comedies. Those worked because they were individually strong, and there was no other option in that genre. And it was a unique thought that made those films work. We all have individual thoughts that are unique to ourselves,” Karan told Bollywood Hungama.