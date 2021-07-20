Let’s meet the mystery man Amizan with his melodious voice behind the mask

This 23-year-old, Mumbai-based guy is already a social media sensation because of his cover songs, each one of which garners thousands of views.

If you are a fan of the Indian indie music scene, you must be familiar with the names of artistes such as Sanam Puri and Shirley Setia! These are the singers, who take their music very seriously and want to be in the business not just for fame, but for the love of it. One such name is that of Amizan!

Well, to start with, you won’t find his face plastered across social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, because he does not like too much attention and prefers his music to speak for itself. No wonder then that his cover songs are already going viral on social media platforms.

The videos feature Amizan as a guy-next-door with a guitar in his hands and a paper mask covering his face! The melodious voice behind the mask makes it hard to take your eyes or ears off him!

This 23-year-old Mumbai-based guy is already a social media sensation because of his cover songs, each one of which garners thousands of views. He posts videos anonymously but that really doesn’t matter to his fans, who keep coming back for more.

His inspiring journey is also believed by many to be similar to that of the main protagonist of the movie, Secret Superstar. In fact, some of his fans, in their comments, don’t hesitate to call him their Secret Superstar.

All said and done, Amizan’s journey from behind that mask is an inspiration to many others like him, who don’t want to disclose their identity but still want to share their music with others in this media-driven age.

For now, let’s hear some more from the young and talented social media sensation Amizan!

(Disclaimer: This is brand desk content).