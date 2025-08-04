New Delhi: Gen Z's current favourite actress Aneet Padda is relishing the super success of her debut film Saiyaara. Basking in the glory of his Rs 300 crore+ maiden venture, fans are digging deep to find more about this beautiful new star. So, right now her LinkedIn profile has gone viral. Let's dive into it and find out more about the Saiyaara sensation.

Meet Aneet Padda Via LinkedIn

It appears that her LinkedIn profile was created while Aneet was still at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. According to the account, the Saiyaara actress studied Political Science at DU and also interned at Vistara. She has also mentioned about being a singer-songwriter and actor. Her 'About' section states how she values political science and how acting has helped shape her interest in human resources and social change.

A screengrab from the page was shared on Reddit with the caption: ‘Beauty with brain’. The thread quickly picked up steam, as users shared their appreciation for her humble beginnings. “She doesn’t feel like a typical Bollywood debut — it’s nice to see someone with such a normal background," one user said.

Aneet Padda's Life Before Movies

Aneet Padda was born in Amritsar, Punjab and moved to Delhi for higher education. She studied at the Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar. Modelling came her way while she was completing her bachelor's degree majoring in political science with a minor in English from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University.

She began her acting journey in 2022 with a cameo in Salaam Venky, before bagging the lead role in 2024 Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. Saiyaara became a massive hit co-starring Ahaan Panday. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri.