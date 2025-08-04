Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2941200https://zeenews.india.com/people/lets-dive-into-saiyaara-actress-aneet-padda-s-linkedin-account-political-science-student-to-intern-at-vistara-all-you-need-to-know-2941200.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
ANEET PADDA

Let's Dive Into Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda’s LinkedIn Account: Political Science Student To Intern At Vistara - All You Need To Know

Aneet Padda was born in Amritsar, Punjab and moved to Delhi for higher education. She began her acting journey in 2022 with a cameo in Salaam Venky.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Let's Dive Into Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda’s LinkedIn Account: Political Science Student To Intern At Vistara - All You Need To KnowPic Courtesy: Instagram picture

New Delhi: Gen Z's current favourite actress Aneet Padda is relishing the super success of her debut film Saiyaara. Basking in the glory of his Rs 300 crore+ maiden venture, fans are digging deep to find more about this beautiful new star. So, right now her LinkedIn profile has gone viral. Let's dive into it and find out more about the Saiyaara sensation.

Meet Aneet Padda Via LinkedIn

It appears that her LinkedIn profile was created while Aneet was still at Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University. According to the account, the Saiyaara actress studied Political Science at DU and also interned at Vistara. She has also mentioned about being a singer-songwriter and actor. Her 'About' section states how she values political science and how acting has helped shape her interest in human resources and social change.

A screengrab from the page was shared on Reddit with the caption: ‘Beauty with brain’. The thread quickly picked up steam, as users shared their appreciation for her humble beginnings. “She doesn’t feel like a typical Bollywood debut — it’s nice to see someone with such a normal background," one user said. 

Aneet Padda's Life Before Movies

Aneet Padda was born in Amritsar, Punjab and moved to Delhi for higher education. She studied at the Spring Dale Senior School in Amritsar. Modelling came her way while she was completing her bachelor's degree majoring in political science with a minor in English from Jesus and Mary College, Delhi University.

She began her acting journey in 2022 with a cameo in Salaam Venky, before bagging the lead role in 2024 Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry. Saiyaara became a massive hit co-starring Ahaan Panday. The film was helmed by Mohit Suri.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK