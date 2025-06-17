'Life Comes Full Circle': Ali Fazal On Playing Musician In Metro... In Dino After 3 Idiots

New Delhi: Actor Ali Fazal, recognized as one of Indian cinema’s most versatile talents, is set to bring his musical journey full circle with his latest role as Akash—a musician—in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film Metro... In Dino. The film, an official sequel to Basu’s acclaimed Life in a Metro, releases in cinemas on July 4.

Ali, who made his Bollywood debut in 2009 with a cameo as Joy Lobo—the guitar-strumming engineering student in Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots—finds himself once again embracing the role of a musician on screen. Having steadily climbed the ladder of success both in India and internationally, Ali feels that playing Akash is a serendipitous return to his roots.

Reflecting on this journey, Ali shared, “It feels like life has truly come full circle. I started my film career with a small role as Joy Lobo, a young man chasing his dreams with a guitar in hand. That role not only gave me my first big break, but it also allowed me to tap into the artist within me, both literally and metaphorically. To now be playing Akash—a musician in Metro... In Dino—years later, feels like a poetic continuation of that journey."

He further adds, " Over the years, I’ve had the privilege of exploring many worlds through cinema, from period dramas to international blockbusters. But there’s something deeply personal and nostalgic about picking up the guitar on screen again. Working with Anurag Basu sir has been a dream, and sharing screen space with Fatima Sana Shaikh has been equally rewarding. It’s incredible how life weaves its own narrative, bringing you back to the passions that started it all. I’m excited for audiences to experience this film, and for me, it’s a reminder that no matter where life takes you, the music never really stops.”

Metro... In Dino also features an ensemble cast, promising a heartfelt yet contemporary exploration of relationships and urban life, in true Anurag Basu style.

Ali Fazal’s latest project is yet another testament to his evolution as an actor—from a cameo in one of Bollywood’s most celebrated films to being recognized as a force to reckon with in both Indian and international cinema.