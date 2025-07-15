‘Life Is a Gift...’: Actor Aasif Khan Suffers Heart Attack, Says He’s Now 'On The Road To Recovery'

New Delhi: Renowned actor Aasif Khan, known for his standout performances in web series like Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, and Jamtara, was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack on Monday evening. The incident prompted an outpouring of concern from fans and colleagues alike. Fortunately, the actor is now in stable condition and on the path to recovery.

Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, according to a report by India Today. The actor has since shared health updates with his followers, reassuring them that he is feeling better.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Khan posted a heartfelt message via his Stories section, saying, "Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better."

He continued with gratitude for the support he's received, "I truly appreciate all the love, concern, and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts."

In a separate Instagram Story, Aasif reflected on his recent experience with a deeply emotional note, "Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, dont take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift, and we are blessed."

Most recently, Khan appeared in the horror-comedy The Bhootnii, sharing screen space with Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt. He played the role of Nasir, a quirky village character that added a unique mix of humor and suspense to the film. Reflecting on the experience, Aasif Khan recalled in an earlier interview with IANS., "It was truly inspiring to see Sanjay sir’s passion for acting. Even after finishing his own scenes for the day, he would stick around to help us with cues. His presence brought a whole new energy to the set,"

The Bhootnii, directed by Siddhant Sachdev, also featured Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, and Beyounick in key roles.

As Aasif Khan continues to recover, fans and colleagues across the industry are sending him strength and best wishes for a speedy return to health.

