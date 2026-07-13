Mummy.. you are always going to be our Guiding Light... You taught us all to live it our own way... with the epitome of Grace and Love... May we all be even half as much light as amazing as you were.. n our lives will be happy.... We love you beyond Love, beyond Life.. and from now Untill we all meet again n laugh and dance together.. you teach theAngels in heaven how to love... they are so lucky to have you... P. S You took all our hearts with you...," Sussanne grieved.