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  • /'Life is lonely without hearing you', says Sussanne Khan on her late mother, Zarine Khan's birth anniversary

'Life is lonely without hearing you', says Sussanne Khan on her late mother, Zarine Khan's birth anniversary

Interior designer Sussanne Khan wishes her late mother Zarine Khan on her birth anniversary by sharing rare old glimpses of her.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:48 PM IST
'Life is lonely without hearing you', says Sussanne Khan on her late mother, Zarine Khan's birth anniversary
Image Credit: Instagram

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