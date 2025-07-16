Lights, Camera… Lullabies: Bollywood’s Golden Couple Kiara And Sidharth Blessed With Baby Girl

Mumbai: It was a quiet evening in Mumbai, but inside the plush walls of Reliance Hospital, something shifted forever for two of Bollywood’s most cherished faces. A new heartbeat joined the rhythm of their lives. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are now parents. A little girl. Born just days ago.

The delivery was natural. Kiara is doing well. The baby too. A member of the hospital team shared that the family spent time together in the private suite after the birth. No official word has come from the couple yet, but the silence is tender, not secretive.

The world got its first hint of this new journey back in February. A photograph. Two pairs of hands. A tiny pair of baby socks. “The greatest gift of our lives... Coming soon.” That caption told more than words ever could. Since then, they have chosen to stay quiet. No interviews. No curated updates. Just moments. Real ones.

On July 12, the couple was spotted walking out of a maternity clinic in Mumbai, surrounded by close family. Cameras clicked. Smiles were exchanged. No one said anything, but the look in their eyes was enough.

Their journey together started somewhere between script readings and shared glances on the set of Shershaah. That film gave India a story of courage. And gave them each other. They married far from the city’s chaos. A fort in Jaisalmer. February 7, 2023. Just family. Just love. No filters.

Today, their world looks different. Sleepless nights are coming. So are lullabies. And while bottles replace scripts for a while, the screens have not been abandoned.

Sidharth returns soon in ‘Param Sundari’, a breezy romance with Janhvi Kapoor. Light-hearted, like the smiles he has been wearing lately.

Kiara, meanwhile, holds her own in ‘War 2’, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The nation’s most-watched spy universe just added a real-life hero to its cast – a mother.

There were murmurs about her stepping away from ‘Don 3’. Some say it was the pregnancy. Some say it was timing. None of it matters anymore. She chose something else. Someone else.

On social media, the news has not waited. Congratulatory messages are pouring in from fans, friends and co-stars. The internet is piecing together the moment the way gossip columns do. But the truth lies somewhere softer.

No official announcement. Just the hush of a family beginning.