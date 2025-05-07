‘Like Every Desi Mom Ever’: Mira Nair Goes Viral Filming Zohran Mamdani As He Thanks Her During Swearing-In

New Delhi: Zohran Mamdani grabbed headlines once again as he took oath as New York City’s 112th mayor on Thursday, promising to transform governance and usher in “new politics.”

Mamdani was sworn in at a decommissioned subway station beneath City Hall, placing his hand on the Quran as he took the oath, marking a historic moment as the city’s first Muslim mayor.

His parents, renowned filmmaker Mira Nair and academic Mahmood Mamdani were spotted in the audience, cheering for their son and beaming with pride during the ceremony.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A clip from the oath-taking event has since gone viral on social media, capturing Mira Nair, an award-winning filmmaker herself, busily recording the special moment on her mobile phone. The heartwarming video has been widely shared online and is being hailed as one of the cutest moments from the event.

The internet couldn’t help but draw parallels, calling Mira “like every desi mom ever” as she adorably tried to capture her son delivering his speech on camera.

Mamdani Thanks His Parents

During his swearing-in ceremony, Mamdani thanked his parents, who were present at the event, along with his wife, Rama Duwaji, for their unwavering support. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to his extended family spread across Uganda and India.

“Thank you to my parents, Mama and Baba, for raising me, for teaching me how to exist in this world, and for bringing me to this city. Thank you to my family, from Kampala to Dilli. And thank you to my wife, Rama, for being my best friend and for always helping me see the beauty in everyday moments,” he said during his nearly 25-minute-long speech.

Internet Reacts

One user commented, “Horizontal framing and all. You go Mira Aunty.” Another wrote, “Straight to the family WhatsApp group!” “Oh god, I fear the excellence standards in that family from now on,” joked a third.

Another comment read, “She blew up WhatsApp today (laughing face emoticon). All the aunties are seeing her baby as mayor!” One user said, “I love how his mum is taking a picture like: ‘I need to get this on my phone or else nobody is gonna know or believe me.’”

Praising her filmmaking instincts, a comment noted, “Horizontal shot, a low angle to empower the subject, did a second take to have choices in editing. She is the incredible filmmaker Mira Nair.”

Who Is Mira Nair?

Mira Nair is a celebrated Indian-American filmmaker who has received two prizes from the Cannes Film Festival and four from the Venice Film Festival. She has also earned nominations for two BAFTA Awards and two César Awards. Her films have additionally received two Academy Award nominations.

She made her film debut with Salaam Bombay! (1988), which earned nominations at the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and Golden Globes for Best International Feature Film. Her next project was the romantic drama Mississippi Masala (1991).

Nair is best known for acclaimed works such as Monsoon Wedding, Vanity Fair, and The Namesake, among many others.