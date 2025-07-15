'Like Father, Like Daughter' Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Daughter Shora Sparks Buzz With Acting Video

New Delhi: Acclaimed Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his powerful and versatile performances, recently offered a glimpse into a potential rising star from his own family. His daughter, Shora Siddiqui, is earning praise online after a video of her participating in an acting workshop went viral.

Taking to Instagram, Nawazuddin shared a short clip of Shora performing a scene at the workshop, captioning the video: “Can I come in... Scene one” The post was accompanied by hashtags including #actor, #actorslife, #script, #rehearsals, and #scenework.

Watch the video here

Shora’s confident screen presence and expressive performance quickly drew attention. Fans flooded the comments section, praising her natural talent and screen charisma. One user wrote, “Look at her eye that way she staring” Another commented, “She rocks she rocks, that eye contact, the expressions.”

One wrote, “She should make a debut in a Hollywood movie really well enacted scene she did..pauses..the questioning..the Right tone.wow”

One fan remarked, “Like father like daughter," another user wrote, "She will gonna dominate Bollywood."

Netizens also called her a 'natural' actress, writing, "So natural and effortless actress. God bless u beta."

Despite it being an early glimpse, Shora Siddiqui’s confident screen presence and expressive delivery have already sparked conversation among fans and industry watchers alike. Many are speculating about her potential future in cinema, noting that her natural ease in front of the camera reflects a deep understanding of performance, something that often takes years to develop.

Given Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s own reputation for method acting and his relentless dedication to craft, it seems Shora may very well be following in his footsteps, carrying forward the artistic legacy with her own promising talent.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin remains active on the professional front, with several projects lined up. He is set to return to the screen in Raat Akeli Hai 2, the sequel to his popular crime thriller, as well as the much-anticipated films Noorani Chehra and Sangeen, continuing to showcase his versatility across genres.