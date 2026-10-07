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  • /'Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab': SC directs Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 2 cr, actor shows Rs 1.15 crore DD; promises to pay remaining Rs 85 lakh

'Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab': SC directs Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 2 cr, actor shows Rs 1.15 crore DD; promises to pay remaining Rs 85 lakh

Rajpal Yadav case: The Court had on October 5 come down heavily on Yadav for failing to comply with the earlier direction to deposit Rs 2 crore.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 01:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 01:50 PM IST
'Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab': SC directs Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 2 cr, actor shows Rs 1.15 crore DD; promises to pay remaining Rs 85 lakh
Image Credit: File Photo

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