/'Like your movie, your money is also Ata Pata Laapata, gayab': SC directs Rajpal Yadav to pay Rs 2 cr, actor shows Rs 1.15 crore DD; promises to pay remaining Rs 85 lakh

Actor Rajpal Yadav, while speaking to ANI said "...Loans aren't taken out for films. You take a loan to build a house or buy land, not to make movies. It’s either a package deal or an investment. Rajpal Yadav is already working on a hundred films himself, so why would he need a loan to make one?...I have the utmost respect for my country, the Supreme Court, and the judiciary. Whatever decision is reached, wherever it comes from, it will be accepted by all..."