NewsEntertainmentPeopleLil Jon mourns death of son Nathan Smith, body recovered from pond near home
RAPPER LIL JON

Lil Jon mourns death of son Nathan Smith, body recovered from pond near home

Rapper Lil Jon and his family are mourning the tragic death of his 27-year-old son, Nathan Smith.

|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2026, 11:11 AM IST|Source: ANI
Lil Jon mourns death of son Nathan Smith, body recovered from pond near home(Source: ANI)

 Washington DC: Rapper Lil Jon is mourning the death of his son, Nathan Smith, also known by his stage name DJ Young Slade, who was found dead near his residence on February 6. He was 27, according to E! News.
 
Nathan Smith had been reported missing on February 3, prompting a days-long search by local authorities. The Milton Police Department confirmed on February 6 that a body believed to be Smith's was recovered from a pond near his home.
 
"I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith," Lil Jon, whose real name is Jonathan H. Smith, said in a statement to E! News. "His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated."

 
 

A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon)

Describing his son, the rapper added, "Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest," as quoted by E! News.

 Lil Jon also reflected on his son's achievements, noting that Nathan had graduated from New York University and worked as a music producer, artist and engineer.
 
''We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him," the statement said. "He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together, we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."


The Milton Police Department confirmed the update on Facebook, February 6, sharing a timeline for its investigation after Nathan was reported missing on February 3. Authorities began search efforts after determining that the DJ "had left his residence under unusual circumstances and could not be located," as quoted by E! News.

 
"After being unable to locate Mr. Smith during that time, teams expanded the search to include a pond in Mayfield Park near Smith's Milton residence," the department said. "On February 6, 2026, at approximately 11:53 a.m., divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department located and recovered a body from the pond," as quoted by E! News.

While official confirmation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office is awaited, authorities said the body is believed to be Nathan Smith's.

"Based on the investigation to date, there is no indication of foul play," the department added. "However, the Milton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division will continue to treat this as an open and active investigation," as quoted by E! News. 

 

