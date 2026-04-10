Lilly Singh, Nora Fatehi get candid on ‘Shame Less’ episode 3, break down 'good girl' stereotype

New Delhi: Award-winning actor, writer, and producer Lilly Singh continues to spotlight unfiltered conversations with the latest episode of her podcast Shame Less With Lilly Singh, featuring global performer Nora Fatehi.

In Episode 3, Singh sits down with Fatehi for what emerges as one of the podcast’s most candid and layered discussions so far—moving beyond surface-level chatter to explore identity, ambition, and the pressures women face in the public eye.

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The conversation traces Fatehi’s journey from early struggles to career-defining breakthroughs, as she reflects on carving a space for herself across industries. From drawing inspiration from her mother to taking bold risks in her international music career, Fatehi speaks with a sense of clarity that is both grounded and unapologetic.

Singh, known for creating a space that encourages openness, steers the discussion into themes of cultural expectations and the “good girl” stereotype—topics that resonate strongly with both the host and her guest. The episode highlights how both women have navigated these labels while building their own identities on their own terms.

The result is a compelling exchange between two self-made artists who are unafraid to challenge norms and speak openly about the realities behind success.

With Shame Less, Singh continues to centre conversations that strip back performative narratives and focus on lived experiences—an approach that stands out strongly in her interaction with Fatehi.

About Lilly Singh:

Lilly Singh, who first rose to fame on YouTube under the name “Superwoman,” is also a comedian, author, and a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

She is the author of the bestselling book How to Be a Bawse and has appeared in projects including HBO’s Fahrenheit 451. In 2017, she topped Forbes’ list of top influencers in the entertainment category.

Singh began her YouTube career in 2010, gaining a massive following through relatable sketches and vlog content. She is also a vocal advocate for representation and identifies as a bisexual woman of colour.

As of 2026, Singh is involved in multiple ventures across podcasting, acting, and sports, including her role as Chief Hype Officer and part-owner of the Toronto Tempo WNBA team.