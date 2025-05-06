Lisa Mishra Reflects On Heartfelt Experience Working With Zeenat Aman In ‘The Royals’

New Delhi: Singer-turned-actress Lisa Mishra is stepping into the spotlight in a big way with her acting debut in the upcoming series The Royals. While the show boasts an impressive ensemble cast and promises a deep dive into themes of power, privilege, and legacy, for Lisa, the journey holds a far more personal significance—sharing the screen with legendary actress Zeenat Aman.

Having grown up in a household where Zeenat Aman was revered—particularly by her father—Lisa found the experience of working with the veteran actress deeply emotional. Her admiration for Aman was shaped by years of watching her iconic films with her dad, making the opportunity to act alongside her nothing short of surreal.

“My dad has always been a huge admirer of Zeenat Aman,” Lisa shared. “I grew up watching her films with him, and I’ll never forget the look on his face when I told him I landed the role. It was this moment of pride, disbelief, and nostalgia all rolled into one. Getting to work with someone so iconic—and someone my father idolized—felt like a full-circle moment.”

The Royals features a star-studded lineup including Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Zeenat Aman, and is poised to make a strong impact with its compelling storytelling. For Lisa, the series isn’t just the start of a new chapter in her career—it’s a heartfelt tribute to her roots, her family, and the timeless influence of cinema.