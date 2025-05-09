Lisa Mishra Talks About Intense Audition Process For ‘The Royals’; 'I Remember Going Through...'

Mumbai: Singer-actress Lisa Mishra, who will be seen in drama series 'The Royals', opened up about the intense audition process she went through to bag the role of Niki. Lisa revealed that she underwent several rounds of auditions before finally being cast as Niki. “It was a long casting journey,” Lisa shared.“I had to really push myself out of my comfort zone. The character of Niki is layered, stylish, and emotionally complex. I remember going through multiple rounds of auditions, each one different than the last.

But I think the team saw something in me, a version of Niki that felt real. It wasn’t easy, but it was worth it.” “The Royals,” also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, and Luke Kenny.

The upcoming series will premiere on May 9 on the streaming giant Netflix. Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, will have Bhumi playing an ambitious and feisty CEO of Work Potato, Sophia Shekhar, and Aviraaj Singh, a dashing party prince played by Ishaan.

On April 17, creators Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy had shared, “With The Royals, we’ve mounted a romance that whips together the old-world charm of palaces and Indian royalty with glass-walled boardrooms and modern reality—where love is anything but easy.”

“As they clash, challenge, storm, and rage against each other to prove their worth, they must also discover whether their love can survive the chaos that’s them. Expect drama, humor, and a whole lot of fire!” The series started streaming on Netflix from May 9.

Lisa is best known for her reprise version of the song Tareefan in the 2018 Indian film Veere Di Wedding. She has worked on songs like 'The Wakhra Song' from the 2019 film Judgementall Hai Kya, 'Nadaaniyaan' in the film The Sky Is Pink and also the party-anthem 'Chandigarh Mein' from Good Newwz.

She debuted as an actress in the series Call Me Bae.