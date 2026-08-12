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Lisa Ray reveals chemotherapy triggered menopause at 37: ‘Survival and wellbeing are not the same thing’

Actress Lisa Ray has opened up about experiencing menopause at 37 after chemotherapy, sharing how the health changes left her with little understanding of what was happening to her body.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 03:17 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 03:17 PM IST
Lisa Ray reveals chemotherapy triggered menopause at 37: ‘Survival and wellbeing are not the same thing’
Image Credit: Lisa Ray, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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