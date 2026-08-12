/Lisa Ray reveals chemotherapy triggered menopause at 37: ‘Survival and wellbeing are not the same thing’

Mumbai: Actress Lisa Ray has opened up about her experience with early menopause and the impact chemotherapy had on her body. Reflecting on her health journey, the actress revealed that she went through menopause at the age of 37 after undergoing chemotherapy. In her recent post on Instagram, the ‘Four More Shots Please’ actress shared that chemotherapy pushed her body into menopause earlier than expected, leaving her with little understanding of what was happening at the time. She explained that, like many women, she spent years adapting to the changes instead of fully understanding their impact on her overall wellbeing.