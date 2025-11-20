List of Miss Universe Winners From India (1952-2025): All Are Bollywood Actresses Now!

As India's Manika Vishwakarma competes for the Miss Universe 2025 title at the beauty pageant in Thailand, we thought of going down the memory lane and here's a list of Miss Universe title winners from India so far. Interestingly, all made their sensational entry into showbiz world and are top names in Bollywood today.

Manika Vishwakarma is currently representing India at the Miss Universe 2025 pageant in Thailand. She recently paid tribute to the spiritual moment in Buddhism when Lord Buddha had achieved enlightenment through her National Costume.

She was crowned Miss Universe India 2025 in August.

The 74th Miss Universe pageant will take place on November 21, 2025 at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand. Viewers in India can watch the event live at around 6:30 AM (IST).

Sushmita Sen- 1994

In the same year when Aishwarya won the Miss World title in 1994, Sushmita Sen went on to bring home the most coveted Miss Universe crown. Known for her incredible elegance and sharp wit, Sushmita Sen went on to work in Hindi, Bengali and Tamil films.

Lara Dutta - 2000

The very elegant Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Intercontinental 1997 and Miss Universe 2000.

Harnaaz Sandhu - 2021

Harnaaz Sandhu brought India its third Miss Universe crown in 2021. She was previously crowned Femina Miss India Punjab in 2019, and was a semifinalist at Femina Miss India 2019 pageant. Born in the village of Kohali in Gurdaspur district, Punjab, to Pritampal Singh Sandhu and Rabinder Kaur Sandhu, Harnaaz's father is a realtor and her mother a gynecologist.

She made her Bollywood debut with Baaghi 4 opposite Tiger Shroff this year.