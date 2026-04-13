Asha Bhosle funeral ceremony LIVE updates: Singer's last rites today, Antim darshan to begin at 11 am

Asha Bhosle Funeral Ceremony Live Updates: The legendary doyen of Indian playback singing - Asha Bhosle breathed her last on April 12, 2026. She was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai on Saturday ( April 11) following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She suffered multiple organ failure, leading to her demise. She was 92. An ocean of tributes and condolences poured for the iconic singer by celebrities from all walks of life, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, actor Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, music composer AR Rahman, veteran singer Ila Arun among many others.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani from Breach Candy hospital, Mumbai said, "Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure." Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family associated with music, Asha Bhosle is widely revered as the greatest and most influential singers in Indian cinema.

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