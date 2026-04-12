Asha Bhosle Health LIVE Updates: Granddaughter confirms hospitalisation due to chest infection, expresses hope for positive recovery
Asha Bhosle Health LIVE Updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital after initial reports of a cardiac arrest, but her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified it was due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.
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Asha Bhosle Health LIVE Updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.
Initial reports by news agency IANS had stated that the legendary singer suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11, following which she was admitted for urgent medical care.
However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that the hospitalisation was due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Requesting privacy, she added that treatment is ongoing and expressed hope for a positive recovery.
Asha Bhosle is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished voices in Hindi cinema. With a career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and earned numerous accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.
Asha Bhosle Health Live: Granddaughter confirms hospitalisation, cites exhaustion and chest infection
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle confirmed.
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In a statement, she shared that Asha Bhosle is currently undergoing treatment and requested privacy for the family, adding that they remain hopeful of a positive recovery and will provide updates in due course.
Asha Bhosle Health News Live: Legendary Singer hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, April 11, following reports that she suffered a cardiac arrest. According to an IANS report citing Dr. Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital, the iconic playback singer is currently receiving treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit.
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Legendary playback icon Asha Bhosle suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit: Breach Candy Hospital Docter Pratit Samdani pic.twitter.com/ZOU4ELK6fI
— IANS (@ians_india) April 11, 2026
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