Asha Bhosle Health LIVE Updates: Granddaughter confirms hospitalisation due to chest infection, expresses hope for positive recovery

Asha Bhosle Health LIVE Updates: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been hospitalised at Breach Candy Hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment in the Emergency Medical Services unit, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani.

Initial reports by news agency IANS had stated that the legendary singer suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday, April 11, following which she was admitted for urgent medical care.

However, her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle later clarified that the hospitalisation was due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Requesting privacy, she added that treatment is ongoing and expressed hope for a positive recovery.

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Asha Bhosle is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished voices in Hindi cinema. With a career spanning over eight decades, she has recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages and earned numerous accolades, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.