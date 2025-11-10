Advertisement
DHARMENDRA

Dharmendra Health Update Live Updates: Veteran Star Under Observation In Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Dharmendra Health Update Live Updates: Veteran Bollywood star Dharmendra (89) has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. While several news outlets reported that he was placed on ventilator support, Mid-Day quoted his team as saying the visit is a routine medical check‑up, and there is no cause for alarm.

 

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2025, 04:57 PM IST|Source:
(Image: Instagram)

Dharmendra Health Update Live Updates: Dharmendra, the legendary Bollywood actor known for his iconic roles in Sholay and Chupke Chupke, 89, recently made headlines amid health-related reports suggesting he was on ventilator support. However, Mid-Day and his team clarified that he is simply under observation and there is no cause for concern. Just a week ago, he was rushed to a Mumbai hospital after reportedly experiencing breathlessness, and on October 31, he was hospitalised for a routine check-up. His team told Hindustan Times, “There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine.” Dharmendra is set to turn 90 on December 8.

Stay Tuned With Zee News English For Live Health Updates Of  Dharmendra 

 

