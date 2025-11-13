Dharmendra Health News Live: Sunny Deol Loses Cool At Paps, 'Sharam Nahi Aati'

Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Indian cinema's He-Man and one of the most handsome actors, Dharmendra was hospitalized after experiencing breathlessness a few days back. While at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, the 89-year-old veteran was visited by several family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Besides family and close relatives, the who's who of the film industry such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda, also came to check on him. Aamir Khan, along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, was among those who visited the veteran star at the hospital.

Dharmendra got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday (November 11 2025), and is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home.

Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the hospital told IANS that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment. Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”

