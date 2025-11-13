Dharmendra Health News Live: Sunny Deol Loses Cool At Paps, 'Sharam Nahi Aati'
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Veteran actor was discharged from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. His son and actor Sunny Deol’s PR team also released a statement shortly after Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital requesting privacy in this hour of need.
Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Indian cinema's He-Man and one of the most handsome actors, Dharmendra was hospitalized after experiencing breathlessness a few days back. While at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, the 89-year-old veteran was visited by several family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol. Besides family and close relatives, the who's who of the film industry such as Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda, also came to check on him. Aamir Khan, along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, was among those who visited the veteran star at the hospital.
Dharmendra got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday (November 11 2025), and is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home.
Dr. Rajiv Sharma from the hospital told IANS that the legendary star has gone home “fully satisfied” after receiving the required treatment. Sharing an update on the actor’s health, he stated, “Dharmendra ji has gone from the hospital with full satisfaction. His family has taken him home. Everything has been arranged for him.”
The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, with a cinematic career spanning over six decades, he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema.
On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next cinematic appearance is Ikkis - a biographical war drama featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role alongside debutant Simar Bhatia. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is slated to be released on December 25.
After Sunny Deol losing cool over paps on duty, reportedly cops have cleared the media gathered outside Dharmendra’s residence. This comes after neighbours allegedl complained about the constant commotion.
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who recently got discharged from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, is now in a stable condition and recovering well at home.
“He is in a stable condition. I request the public not to spread the false news but instead pray for his recovery so that he can celebrate his next birthday with pride.”
Dr. Pratit Samdani added, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged at 7.30 am today. His recovery and treatment will continue at home.”
Bollywood actor-politician Sunny Deol lost his temper at the paparazzi in Mumbai as Dharmendra recovers at home after getting discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday (November 12, 2205). Viral Bhayani captioned the video post as: Sunny Deol's Angry Reaction This Morning: A Viral Video Inside the Bungalow Sparks Family Outrage Over Privacy Invasion and Moral Grounds.
