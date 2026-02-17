Salim Khan health LIVE updates: Veteran screenwriter hospitalised, Salman Khan & other family members rush to meet
Salim Khan Health Live Updates: Veteran filmmaker and screenwriter Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday after his health reportedly deteriorated, raising concern among fans and members of the film fraternity. The exact reason for his sudden hospitalisation has not been disclosed. His son, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, dressed in all black, was seen arriving at the hospital to be by his father’s side.
Born in 1935 in Indore, Salim Khan rose to prominence alongside Javed Akhtar as part of the legendary screenwriting duo Salim-Javed. The pair revolutionised Hindi cinema in the 1970s with their powerful storytelling, gripping screenplays, and unforgettable dialogues.
Together, they penned some of Bollywood’s most iconic films, including Zanjeer, Deewaar, and Sholay. These blockbusters not only dominated the box office but also redefined mainstream Hindi cinema. Salim-Javed’s writing introduced audiences to the brooding, rebellious hero who stood against corruption and injustice, a persona immortalised through Amitabh Bachchan, whose “angry young man” image was largely shaped by the duo’s scripts.
Apart from his cinematic achievements, Salim Khan is known as the patriarch of one of Bollywood’s most prominent families. He is the father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan. Salman has often described his father as his greatest mentor and guiding force.
Soon after news of his hospitalisation spread, fans and well-wishers have been praying for his speedy recovery.
Salim Khan Health News Live: Family members, including Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri, Ayush Sharma, and Arhaan Khan, were seen visiting veteran filmmaker Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following his hospitalisation.
