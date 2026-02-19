Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's father remains on ventilator, Subhash Ghai & others pray for recovery

Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Legendary Indian screenwriter and film producer Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's famous Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning, February 17. As soon as the news broke, many of his family members and industry personalities were spotted at the hospital premises, rushing to meet the ailing Khan patriarch. The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was 'very minimal'. A teat im of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation. If all goes well, the doctor said Salim Khan will be taken off ventilator soon.

