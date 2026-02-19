Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Salman Khan's father remains on ventilator, Subhash Ghai & others pray for recovery
Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: The legendary Bollywood screenwriter and actor Salman Khan's father - Salim Khan underwent a minor medical procedure today at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. The entire Bollywood industry is praying for his swift recovery.
Salim Khan Health LIVE Updates: Legendary Indian screenwriter and film producer Salim Khan was admitted to Mumbai's famous Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday morning, February 17. As soon as the news broke, many of his family members and industry personalities were spotted at the hospital premises, rushing to meet the ailing Khan patriarch. The 90-year-old is currently stable and under close observation in the intensive care unit (ICU). Dr Jalil Parkar clarified that no surgery was performed. "There was no surgery performed. It was a procedure, which we usually do. Yes, he had a brain haemorrhage which was very minimal, which did not require any surgical intervention. There was no need of any surgery," he said, adding that the haemorrhage was 'very minimal'. A teat im of specialists, including neurologist Dr Vinay Chavan, cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon, neurosurgeon Dr Nitin Dange and Dr Bineet Ahluwalia, attended to the veteran screenwriter following his hospitalisation. If all goes well, the doctor said Salim Khan will be taken off ventilator soon.
Salim Khan Health LIVE: Salim Khan's Net Worth
Salim Khan's net worth is approximately Rs 1,000 crore, as per several media reports.
Salim Khan Health LIVE: Throwback to when When Salim Khan opened up on Salman Khan's marriage
In an old interview with Komal Nahta, Salim Khan opened up on why Salman fell for ambitious heroines, even though he wanted them to stay home and take care of the household after marriage.
Salim Khan said, "There is a contradiction in his thinking, which is one of the reasons why he's not married. Salman is mostly attracted to people he works with. They are very exciting and good-looking, and there's an attraction while working together. People come because they work in that same atmosphere, and 90% of the time, it is the heroine of his film. So, commitment is done, and they fall in love."
Salim Khan Health LIVE: Yusuf Pathan Prays For Speedy Recovery
Former cricketer Yusuf Pathan wrote, "Praying for the speedy recovery of Salim Khan Sahab. Wishing him strength and good health during this difficult time. My thoughts are with Salman Khan and the entire family."
Salim Khan Health LIVE: Subhash Ghai sends prayers
Acclaimed filmmaker Subhash Ghai expressed concern over renowned screenwriter, actor and producer, Salim Khan's health and offered prayers for his speedy recovery.
Speaking to ANI, he said, "Salim sahib mere bhai ki tarah hai aaj se nahi 30-40 saal se. Salman to baad mein aaya jisne meri picture mein kaam kiya. Sabse pehle Salim sahib the jinki mai nahi puri industry izzat karti hai aur unke liye prathna karti hai ki unki sehat achi rahe aur dirghayi ho kyunki vo bahut hi ache insaan hai" ( Salim is like a brother to me. Not since today, but for the last 30-40 years. Salman came later, who worked on my film. First of all, it was Salim sir. Not just me, the whole industry respects him. And I pray for his good health and longevity. Because he is a very good person), " Ghai said.
