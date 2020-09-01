Live: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh to be questioned by CBI today at different locations in actor's death case

1 September 2020, 10:28 AM
Rhea's parents summoned by CBI, to be called for questioning.
1 September 2020, 10:00 AM
Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya to also be questioned by the ED again. He was interrogated for the first time on Monday.
1 September 2020, 09:56 AM
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty`s purported "visit" to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s body was kept.
1 September 2020, 09:55 AM
The team has also collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case. The CBI has registered a case on the orders of the central government on the basis of a request from the Bihar government.
1 September 2020, 09:54 AM
The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC. The team has till date twice visited Cooper Hospital, Sushant`s Bandra flat and Waterstone resort