Live: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh to be questioned by CBI today at different locations in actor's death case

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI for nine hours on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

The CBI team has been questioning Rhea daily since the last four days, along with her brother Showik. Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a team of CBI officials also visited Sushant’s flat in Bandra.

Till date, the CBI has questioned Rhea for over 34 hours. She was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, seven hours on Saturday and eight hours on Monday. The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday, Saturday and Sunday besides questioning Sushant`s personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant, Pithani and others.

