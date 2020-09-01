हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh to be questioned by CBI today at different locations in actor's death case

Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI for nine hours on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 1, 2020 - 10:28
Comments |

New Delhi: Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI for nine hours on Monday on several issues including her leaving the flat of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 8 and the medical treatment and medicines administered to him.

The CBI team has been questioning Rhea daily since the last four days, along with her brother Showik. Besides Rhea and Showik, Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani have also been questioned.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a team of CBI officials also visited Sushant’s flat in Bandra. 

Till date, the CBI has questioned Rhea for over 34 hours. She was questioned for over 10 hours on Friday, seven hours on Saturday and eight hours on Monday. The CBI also grilled her brother separately on Friday, Saturday and Sunday besides questioning Sushant`s personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant, Pithani and others.

Follow Zee News live blog from more updates: 

1 September 2020, 10:28 AM

Rhea's parents summoned by CBI, to be called for questioning.

1 September 2020, 10:00 AM

Goa hotelier Gaurav Arya to also be questioned by the ED again. He was interrogated for the first time on Monday.

1 September 2020, 09:56 AM

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty`s purported "visit" to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput`s body was kept.

1 September 2020, 09:55 AM

The team has also collected all the documents from the Mumbai Police related to the case. The CBI has registered a case on the orders of the central government on the basis of a request from the Bihar government.

1 September 2020, 09:54 AM

The CBI team had arrived in Mumbai along with the forensic team last Thursday, a day after the Supreme Court gave the nod for a probe by the federal agency, and was exempted from mandatory quarantine by the BMC. The team has till date twice visited Cooper Hospital, Sushant`s Bandra flat and Waterstone resort

  • 36,91,166Confirmed
  • 65,288Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M37S

Prime Minister Modi and President Ramnath Kovind pay tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee