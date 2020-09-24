हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB asks top Bollywood stars to join drugs probe

The NCB began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 24, 2020 - 09:59
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning in the ongoing drugs probe. 

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now widened its investigation and asked these A-list celebrities to "join the probe", he said.

According to sources, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will appear before the NCB today whereas Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash have been called tomorrow. Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan will be questioned by the NCB on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea is likely to be heard today by the Bombay High Court.

Stay tuned to Zee News for more updates on the case. 

24 September 2020, 09:59 AM

Rhea's bail plea was scheduled to be heard by a single bench presided over by Justice Sarang Kotwal on Wednesday. However, since the High Court suspended the day's hearings owing to heavy rains in the city, the plea is likely to be heard on Thursday.

24 September 2020, 09:58 AM

Rhea Chakraborty has said in her bail plea filed in the Bombay High Court that she is innocent and NCB is "deliberately" trying to invoke stringent charges against her and her family. She also said that she has been subjected to a "witch-hunt".

24 September 2020, 09:57 AM

On Wednesday, film producer Madhu Mantena arrived at the NCB guest house here to record his statement. 

24 September 2020, 09:57 AM

The NCB arrested Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, for alleged procurement and use of drugs.
 

24 September 2020, 09:57 AM

Karishma Prakash's WhatsApp chats included conversations about drugs with one `D' - identified as Deepika.

24 September 2020, 09:56 AM

Earlier, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, he said, adding she was exempted from appearance till Friday.

24 September 2020, 09:56 AM

Jaya Saha, a talent manager who was questioned in the case, gave some important information.
 

