Sushant Singh Rajput death case live: NCB asks top Bollywood stars to join drugs probe

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh among others for questioning in the ongoing drugs probe.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has now widened its investigation and asked these A-list celebrities to "join the probe", he said.

According to sources, Rakul and fashion designer Simone Khambatta will appear before the NCB today whereas Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash have been called tomorrow. Shraddha and Sara Ali Khan will be questioned by the NCB on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea is likely to be heard today by the Bombay High Court.

