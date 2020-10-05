Live: Will request CBI chief to constitute fresh forensic team, says Sushant's family lawyer

5 October 2020, 11:24 AM
Now, when the AIIMS report is out, the only question that arises here is - Was Sushant Singh Rajput's death case sensationalised for TRP?
5 October 2020, 11:23 AM
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic department ruled out the 'murder' angle in the Bollywood star's death. The panel, in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), called it a case of suicide, dismissing the claims of "poisoning and strangling".
5 October 2020, 11:22 AM
All Eyes On CBI, posts Shweta again.
5 October 2020, 11:22 AM
The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.
5 October 2020, 11:21 AM
Casting aspersions over the AIIMS' medical board ruling out murder in the death of Rajput, the senior advocate said how can the expert team give a conclusive opinion in the absence of the actor's body.
Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned .
— Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020