Live: Will request CBI chief to constitute fresh forensic team, says Sushant's family lawyer

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he would request the CBI chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

"Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai) wherein the time of death is also not mentioned," he tweeted.

Singh's reaction comes a day after the AIIMS' medical board has ruled out the murder angle in his death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

