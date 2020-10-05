हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live: Will request CBI chief to constitute fresh forensic team, says Sushant's family lawyer

The AIIMS' medical board has ruled out the murder angle in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 5, 2020 - 11:24
Comments |

New Delhi: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh said on Sunday that he would request the CBI chief to constitute a fresh forensic team in the case.

"Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request the CBI director to constitute a fresh forensic team. How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body, that too on such a shoddy post mortem done by the Cooper hospital (in Mumbai) wherein the time of death is also not mentioned," he tweeted.

Singh's reaction comes a day after the AIIMS' medical board has ruled out the murder angle in his death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

Stay tuned for all the updates in the case.

5 October 2020, 11:24 AM

Now, when the AIIMS report is out, the only question that arises here is - Was Sushant Singh Rajput's death case sensationalised for TRP? 

Read full report: Did TV channels sensationalise Sushant Singh Rajput's death case for TRP?

5 October 2020, 11:23 AM

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) forensic department ruled out the 'murder' angle in the Bollywood star's death. The panel, in its report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), called it a case of suicide, dismissing the claims of "poisoning and strangling". 

5 October 2020, 11:22 AM

All Eyes On CBI, posts Shweta again. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Har Har Mahadev!  We believe in you God!  #AllEyesOnCBI

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (SSK) (@shwetasinghkirti) on

5 October 2020, 11:22 AM

The CBI had taken over the probe from Bihar Police into the alleged abetment to suicide case filed by the actor's father K K Singh in Patna against Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family.

5 October 2020, 11:21 AM

Casting aspersions over the AIIMS' medical board ruling out murder in the death of Rajput, the senior advocate said how can the expert team give a conclusive opinion in the absence of the actor's body.

