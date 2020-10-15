Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE: CBI suspects no foul play, say sources

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020, sending shock waves across the nation. The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) is probing the case and soon may submit its closure report, as per sources.

The probe agency is likely to submit its closure report to a CBI court in Patna in the next few days. According to sources, the CBI has so far ruled out any conspiracy or foul play, however, the court may decide the further course of action in the allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail in the drugs case and has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving 'false' statements to the media.

Besides the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the drugs case and the money laundering angle related to Sushant's death.

