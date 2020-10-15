हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput case LIVE: CBI suspects no foul play, say sources

Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail in the drugs case and has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving 'false' statements to the media.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, October 15, 2020 - 09:57
Comments |

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14, 2020, sending shock waves across the nation. The Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) is probing the case and soon may submit its closure report, as per sources. 

The probe agency is likely to submit its closure report to a CBI court in Patna in the next few days. According to sources, the CBI has so far ruled out any conspiracy or foul play, however, the court may decide the further course of action in the allegations against Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Rhea Chakraborty is out on bail in the drugs case and has urged the CBI to take action against her neighbour for giving 'false' statements to the media.

Besides the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing the drugs case and the money laundering angle related to Sushant's death. 

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case:

 

15 October 2020, 09:53 AM

According to sources, the CBI has completed its probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and suspects no foul play.

READ FULL STORY HERE: Sushant Singh Rajput death case: CBI to submit closure report soon, suspects no foul play

15 October 2020, 08:57 AM

Shweta Singh Kirti later tweeted: 

15 October 2020, 08:55 AM

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti deactivated her social media accounts a day back and later revealed the reason behind it.

  • 72,39,389Confirmed
  • 1,10,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M12S

Chargesheet filed in Bengaluru violence case, names of 2 Congress councilors listed