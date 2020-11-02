हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 2, 2020 - 12:41
Comments |

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been summoned by the agency for the third time. She was first asked to appear before the NCB on October 27, but she failed.

The fresh summons were issued after the NCB recovered drugs from her Mumbai home last month during a raid.

Earlier, Deepika and Karishma, both have appeared before the NCB for questioning. 

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of the late actor.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the updates on the case.

  • 82,29,313Confirmed
  • 1,22,607Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,60,71,886Confirmed
  • 11,95,418Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M26S

Exclusive conversation with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar assembly elections 2020 results