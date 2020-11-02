Sushant Singh Rajput death case LIVE: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash summoned by NCB

New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who is being probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs-related case in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has been summoned by the agency for the third time. She was first asked to appear before the NCB on October 27, but she failed.

The fresh summons were issued after the NCB recovered drugs from her Mumbai home last month during a raid.

Earlier, Deepika and Karishma, both have appeared before the NCB for questioning.

The NCB had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to the fore in August.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat on June 14. Besides NCB, the CBI and ED are probing separate cases in connection with the death of the late actor.

