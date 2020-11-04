Sushant death case LIVE: Won't act against Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash till bail hearing, NCB tells court

4 November 2020, 13:01 PM
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 at his home in Mumbai.
4 November 2020, 13:00 PM
The NCB has already recorded statements of Deepika and other stars such as Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.
4 November 2020, 12:59 PM
The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in June, had summoned Karishma Prakash on October 28.
4 November 2020, 12:59 PM
The NCB, which had questioned Karishma Prakash earlier in September, has summoned her again "to join the investigation" but she did not turn up and remained "untraceable".
4 November 2020, 12:58 PM
Karishma Prakash's lawyer Abad Ponda said she was ready to cooperate with the investigation and to remain present at the NCB office.
4 November 2020, 12:58 PM
In its reply before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court, the central agency opposed Karishma Prakash's pre-arrest bail plea. It also moved an application seeking her presence during the hearing.