Sushant death case LIVE: Won't act against Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash till bail hearing, NCB tells court

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told a Mumbai court on Tuesday that it will not take any "coercive action" against actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in the Bollywood-drugs case till November 7, PTI reports. Fearing arrest after the NCB summoned her in the case, Karishma has filed an anticipatory bail plea.

According to sources, Karishma's interim bail application will be heard on November 7. Therefore she won't be arrested before that. However, Karishma will have to appear before the NCB during this time period and record her statement. It was learnt that Karishma will appear before the NCB on Wednesday.

Karishma was earlier summoned by the NCB after it conducted searches at her Mumbai residence and recovered 1.7 gm of hashish and some bottles of CBD.

The NCB is probing a drugs-related case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

