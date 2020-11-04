हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant death case LIVE: Won't act against Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash till bail hearing, NCB tells court

Karishma Prakash's interim bail application will be heard on November 7.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, November 4, 2020 - 13:01
New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) told a Mumbai court on Tuesday that it will not take any "coercive action" against actor Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash in the Bollywood-drugs case till November 7, PTI reports. Fearing arrest after the NCB summoned her in the case, Karishma has filed an anticipatory bail plea.

According to sources, Karishma's interim bail application will be heard on November 7. Therefore she won't be arrested before that. However, Karishma will have to appear before the NCB during this time period and record her statement. It was learnt that Karishma will appear before the NCB on Wednesday.

Karishma was earlier summoned by the NCB after it conducted searches at her Mumbai residence and recovered 1.7 gm of hashish and some bottles of CBD. 

The NCB is probing a drugs-related case in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. 

Stay tuned for all the updates on Sushant Singh Rajput case.

4 November 2020, 13:01 PM

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14 at his home in Mumbai.

4 November 2020, 13:00 PM

The NCB has already recorded statements of Deepika and other stars such as Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor in the case.

4 November 2020, 12:59 PM

The NCB, which is probing alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood celebrities which came to light after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in June, had summoned Karishma Prakash on October 28.

4 November 2020, 12:59 PM

The NCB, which had questioned Karishma Prakash earlier in September, has summoned her again "to join the investigation" but she did not turn up and remained "untraceable".

4 November 2020, 12:58 PM

Karishma Prakash's lawyer Abad Ponda said she was ready to cooperate with the investigation and to remain present at the NCB office.

4 November 2020, 12:58 PM

In its reply before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court, the central agency opposed Karishma Prakash's pre-arrest bail plea. It also moved an application seeking her presence during the hearing.

