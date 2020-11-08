Sushant case LIVE: Hearing on pre-arrest bail plea of Karishma Prakash adjourned in drugs case

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on a pre-arrest bail plea of actress Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case till November 10. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the case, had told the court at the last hearing that it will not take any "coercive" action (like arrest) against Prakash for now.

The NCB is probing an alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. It had questioned Karishma Prakash in September and again summoned her for questioning last month.

The central agency had claimed that her name cropped up during the interrogation of an arrested drug peddler.

