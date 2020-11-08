हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant case LIVE: Hearing on pre-arrest bail plea of Karishma Prakash adjourned in drugs case

The NCB is probing an alleged nexus between drug peddlers and actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, November 8, 2020 - 12:24
Comments |

New Delhi: A Mumbai court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on a pre-arrest bail plea of actress Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash in a drug case till November 10. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing the case, had told the court at the last hearing that it will not take any "coercive" action (like arrest) against Prakash for now.

The NCB is probing an alleged nexus between drug peddlers and Bollywood following actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14. It had questioned Karishma Prakash in September and again summoned her for questioning last month.

The central agency had claimed that her name cropped up during the interrogation of an arrested drug peddler. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for all the updates on the case. 

8 November 2020, 12:23 PM

This is Showik's third attempt to seek bail since his arrest by the NCB in September.

8 November 2020, 12:23 PM

Meanwhile, Showik Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has once again sought bail from a special court in Mumbai. He is Rhea Chakraborty's brother.

8 November 2020, 12:22 PM

Deepika too was questioned by the NCB in September after old drug-related conversation with Karishma went viral.

8 November 2020, 12:21 PM

Karishma Prakash resigned from KWAN Talent Agency in October. She used to manage Deepika Padukone.

8 November 2020, 12:20 PM

Karishma Prakash visited the NCB office multiple times this week to record her statement. The NCB had summoned her on October 28 after it allegedly seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence in Mumbai.

8 November 2020, 12:19 PM

Fearing arrest in the case, Karishma Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court.

