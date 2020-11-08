Sushant case LIVE: Hearing on pre-arrest bail plea of Karishma Prakash adjourned in drugs case

8 November 2020, 12:23 PM
This is Showik's third attempt to seek bail since his arrest by the NCB in September.
Meanwhile, Showik Chakraborty, arrested in a drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has once again sought bail from a special court in Mumbai. He is Rhea Chakraborty's brother.
8 November 2020, 12:22 PM
Deepika too was questioned by the NCB in September after old drug-related conversation with Karishma went viral.
8 November 2020, 12:21 PM
Karishma Prakash resigned from KWAN Talent Agency in October. She used to manage Deepika Padukone.
8 November 2020, 12:20 PM
Karishma Prakash visited the NCB office multiple times this week to record her statement. The NCB had summoned her on October 28 after it allegedly seized 1.7 gm of hashish during a search at her residence in Mumbai.
8 November 2020, 12:19 PM
Fearing arrest in the case, Karishma Prakash filed an anticipatory bail application before the special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act court.