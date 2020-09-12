Sushant case live: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and others under NCB scanner after Rhea reveals names in drug case

12 September 2020, 11:00 AM
It has been learnt that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra after the explosive confession made by Rhea Chakraborty that they too have consumed narcotics substance.
12 September 2020, 09:44 AM
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.
12 September 2020, 09:44 AM
