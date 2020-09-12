Sushant case live: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and others under NCB scanner after Rhea reveals names in drug case

New Delhi: The Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.

The court has dismissed all 6 bail pleas in the drugs case.

She was arrested on Tuesday after a three-day rigorous interrogation session by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while her brother Showik was taken into custody last week along with two of Sushant's close aides.

Rhea Chakraborty has submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

