हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sushant case live: Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet and others under NCB scanner after Rhea reveals names in drug case

The Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 11:00
Comments |

New Delhi: The Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail applications of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, arrested in a drug case linked with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Rhea has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for her alleged role in the drugs angle that emerged during the investigation into the death of Sushant.  

The court has dismissed all 6 bail pleas in the drugs case.

She was arrested on Tuesday after a three-day rigorous interrogation session by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) while her brother Showik was taken into custody last week along with two of Sushant's close aides. 

Rhea Chakraborty has submitted a bail application in a local court claiming that she is being falsely implicated in the case.

The NCB launched an investigation after it received official communication from Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage and transportation in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

12 September 2020, 11:00 AM

It has been learnt that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to issue summons to actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra after the explosive confession made by Rhea Chakraborty that they too have consumed narcotics substance.  

12 September 2020, 09:44 AM

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted raids at almost seven locations in Mumbai and Goa in connection with the drug angle that has emerged in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

12 September 2020, 09:44 AM

Zee News has learnt that Rhea Chakraborty has reportedly confessed before the NCB that actresses Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, designer Simone Khambatta, Sushant's friend and former manager Rohini Iyer and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra consumed narcotics substance.

  • 46,59,984Confirmed
  • 77,472Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M9S

6 Shiv Sena workers arrested in Mumbai who attacked retired Navy officer