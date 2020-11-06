हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Breaking news and other live updates

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, November 6, 2020 - 13:50
New Delhi: Actress Deepika Padukone's former manager Karishma Prakash appeared for questioning before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday in connection with a drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

She was summoned for questioning after NCB found some hashish and CBD oil from her premises during the raids conducted last month. Karishma Prakash was asked by a Mumbai court to appear before the NCB. She had applied for anticipatory bail on Sunday, after which the special court gave her interim relief from arrest till November 7.

The NCB had earlier quizzed her in September, along with Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in connection with a drugs case in the Sushant death probe.

The drug enforcement agency had registered a case on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after some alleged chats discussing drugs came to fore in August.

Stay tuned for all updates on Sushant Singh Rajput death case:

 

6 November 2020, 13:50 PM

The NCB had earlier arrested actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other people in connection with its probe into the drugs case in Rajput's death.

6 November 2020, 13:50 PM

The accused, Abdul Wahid, was nabbed from Azad Nagar Metro station in Andheri area of Mumbai on Wednesday and 650 gm ganja, certain quantities of mephedrone (also known as MD) and charas, Rs 1.75 lakh and a car were recovered from his possession, the official said.

"Wahid is a big catch as he was supplying drugs to people connected with film industry and TV serials," he said.

6 November 2020, 13:49 PM

The NCB has arrested a 30-year-old man who was allegedly supplying drugs to people connected with the film and TV industry, an official said on Thursda, as per PTI.

His link has also surfaced with the drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the official from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

