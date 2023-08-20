LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News & Bollywood Buzz: Disha Patani Rumoured Beau Gets Her Tattooed On His Arm
Zee News live blog brings to you the latest entertainment news and celebrity gossip from the most popular and talked-about industry Bollywood and Hollywood.
Disha Patani's Rumoured Beau Gets Her Face Tattooed On His Arms
Disha Patani, who was earlier dating her 'Baaghi 2' co-star Tiger Shroff, seems to have moved on in her life and has found love again. In a new video shared by the actress, Aleksandar flaunted a tattoo of the actress' face on his arm. Also seen in the video is Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff, who happens to be a good friend of the 'Malang' actress.
Ranveer Singh Turns DJ At Ritesh Sidhwani's Birthday Bash
Actor Ranveer Singh grooves with singer-rapper AP Dhillon on 'Brown Munde' at producer Ritesh Sidhwani's birthday bash held in Mumbai recently. Ranveer took the centrestage with his slick dance moves and was photographed with AP Dhillon and DJ Ganesh at the party.
Arbaaz Khan's rumoured Girlfriend Giorgia Andriani Spotted
Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan's rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday night looking cute as ever. The Italian actress-model was accompanied by a friend and happily posed for the shutterbugs.
Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Sunny Deol's Video Of Yelling At Fan
Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out in support of 'Gadar' star Sunny Deol after a video of him lashing at a fan who tried to get close and take a selfie with him at the airport went viral. The actress shared a post on X, writing, "Any one such incidence in isolation can never be an indication of one’s intensions or behaviour, and selfie culture is horrible, people come very close to us we get subjected to all kinds of virals and viruses, love has many languages selfies and hugs are not the only ones."
Rajinikanth Meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister
South superstar Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence in Lucknow. The actor arrived in the city on Friday night for the screening of his film 'Jailer', which was attended by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.
Sushmita Sen Expresses Gratitude For Response To Taali
Sushmita Sen expressed heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming response of the audience to her recently released web series series 'Taali'. She shared a picture on Instagram and wrote, "This happiness is a vibe!! And YOU are the reason!!! Thank you all for the love, respect & appreciation you’ll have been showering on #Taali. On behalf of #teamtaali @shreegaurisawant @ravijadhavofficial @gseamsak @afeefanadiadwala @officialjiocinema @kshitijpatwardhan the amazing cast & crew & of course #yourstruly ….Our DEEPEST GRATITUDE!!!. The calls, the messages, the posts, the stories, the flowers, the love notes. All forever cherished!!! Thank you for opening your hearts!!! The world needs it!!! #trulyoverwhelmed I love you guys!!!! #duggadugga."