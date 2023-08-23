LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News: Sunny Deol Gets Emotional As Gadar 2 Hits Rs 400 Cr
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS TODAY LIVE UPDATES 2023: From Ameesha Patel's statements to Rakhi Sawant's explosive allegations - Check out all updates from the world of showbiz.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. From Gadar 2's massive Box Office Collection on the verge of hitting Rs 400 crore net to Rakhi Sawant and estranged husband Adil Durrani's explosive allegations against each other - the buzz is literally alive here. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.
Latest Entertainment News: Sunny Deol Turns Emotional
Sunny Deol got emotional as his recent release ‘Gadar 2’ entered the Rs 400 crore club. The actor took to his Instagram handle and thanked moviegoers for showering love. In the video, Sunny said “First and foremost thank you all. I never imagined you guys would like Gadar 2 so much. We have crossed 400 crores because of you all.”
Trending News Today:: Swastika Mukherjee's Bold Photos
Bengali actress Swastika Mukherjee, who has been quite active in the OTT space as well recently addressed body issues which arise after hitting her 40s with a bunch of hot mirror photos with a towel tied around her.
GADAR 2 BOX OFFICE COLLECTIONS
Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection of the film, tweeting, "400 NOT OUT… #Gadar2 begins its momentous journey to Rs 500 cr Club… Is a ONE-HORSE RACE in mass pockets / #Hindi heartland, which is adding to its big, fat total… [Week 2] Fri 20.50 cr, Sat 31.07 cr, Sun 38.90 cr, Mon 13.50 cr, Tue 12.10 cr. Total: Rs 400.70 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice."
Zeenat Aman's Caption For 'Men'
Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share a picture with her son Zahaan Khan. She penned a lengthy note and wrote, “This is a caption for men. Please don’t be afraid to hold your mother/sister/wife/aunt/girlfriend/friend’s handbag when they ask. Or for that matter, even when they don’t ask, you can see that they’re struggling or have been carrying it for too long.”
Angelina Jolie Gets Mystery Tattoo
Angelina Jolie has got a mystery tattoo on both of her middle fingers, PageSix reported quoting the actor's tattoo artist. According to ANI, fans are speculating on what the tattoo is about. Mr K, who works at the New York City location of the celebrity-favourite Bang Bang store, posted a picture of Jolie's fingers on Instagram on Tuesday with the new tattoo completely masked out to keep her new design disguised.
Kareena Kapoor's Party For BFFs
Kareena Kapoor recently hosted a small gathering for her closest friends and took to Instagram stories. She put up glimpses of the house party with her friends, director Karan Johar, actor Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora.
Unseen Pics Of Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor shared new pictures from her grandson Vayu’s first birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms, I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel Love you, love you and love you even more.”
Salman Khan's Hit And Run Case...
In her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel also said, "Yeh Hai Jalwa was one of David Dhawan's best films. Salman has never looked more handsome and the music and everything was good. But I think because earlier the media gave news the audiences were not so open about accepting some negative news about their favourite actors. Salman's accident had newly happened so Yeh Hai Jalwa got sidelined. Had the audience been open to it…that is one film that would have done really well."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Ameesha Patel To Retire
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha said, "After watching Gadar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrote a really beautiful letter, a complimentary letter to me, and when I had a meeting with him, he said ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I was like ‘Why?’ I didn’t understand." He said, ‘Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don't achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime, a Mughal-e-Azam, a Mother India, a Pakeezah, a Sholay gets made. You had it in your second film. So what's next?' I didn't understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world."