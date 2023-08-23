ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. From Gadar 2's massive Box Office Collection on the verge of hitting Rs 400 crore net to Rakhi Sawant and estranged husband Adil Durrani's explosive allegations against each other - the buzz is literally alive here. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.

Follow this space for regular and latest updates about Entertainment News Today.