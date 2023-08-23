LIVE | Today's Trending Entertainment News: Ameesha Patel Reveals Bhansali Asked Her To Retire After Gadar
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS TODAY LIVE UPDATES 2023: From Ameesha Patel's statements to Rakhi Sawant's explosive allegations - Check out all updates from the world of showbiz.
Trending Photos
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS LIVE UPDATES: The world of showbiz is full of hot gossip, rumours and major releases hitting the cinemas every week. Zee News blog brings you the latest entertainment news and celebrity updates from not just Bollywood or Hollywood but also from every nook and corner of the world. From Gadar 2's massive Box Office Collection on the verge of hitting Rs 400 crore net to Rakhi Sawant and estranged husband Adil Durrani's explosive allegations against each other - the buzz is literally alive here. Also, do not miss the celebrity spottings, K-Drama news and international celebs making waves for various reasons.
Follow this space for regular and latest updates about Entertainment News Today.
Unseen Pics Of Sonam Kapoor's Son Vayu
Sonam Kapoor’s mother Sunita Kapoor shared new pictures from her grandson Vayu’s first birthday celebration. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms, I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel Love you, love you and love you even more.”
Salman Khan's Hit And Run Case...
In her interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha Patel also said, "Yeh Hai Jalwa was one of David Dhawan's best films. Salman has never looked more handsome and the music and everything was good. But I think because earlier the media gave news the audiences were not so open about accepting some negative news about their favourite actors. Salman's accident had newly happened so Yeh Hai Jalwa got sidelined. Had the audience been open to it…that is one film that would have done really well."
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Asked Ameesha Patel To Retire
In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha said, "After watching Gadar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali wrote a really beautiful letter, a complimentary letter to me, and when I had a meeting with him, he said ‘Ameesha, you should retire now.’ I was like ‘Why?’ I didn’t understand." He said, ‘Because you’ve already achieved in two films what most people don't achieve in their entire career. Once in a lifetime, a Mughal-e-Azam, a Mother India, a Pakeezah, a Sholay gets made. You had it in your second film. So what's next?' I didn't understand it at that time because I was a kid, so new to the film world."