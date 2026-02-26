Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: First glimpse of Haldi ceremony OUT!
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: The ceremony is described as intended to be private and intimate, with only close family and friends, followed by planned receptions. Sending them best wishes for the big day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also sent them a warm congratulatory message.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live Updates: Pan-India's power couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding remains one of the high-profile events this year. The with pre-wedding festivities kicked-off in full swing with formal Japanese dinner, followed by a Virosh Premiere League February 25, 2026. The sangeet ceremony was held on February 24, followed by Haldi ceremony function on Feb 25 with family and close friends in attendance reportedly. Rashmika and Vijay's wedding will be held in Udaipur: The Mementos, Raffles Udaipur, and Fairmont Udaipur. The ceremony will take place at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.
Let's take a look at all the updates from Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda's Udaipur wedding today:
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live: Couple's friend at Haldi
Rashmika’s friend Shravya Varma also dropped the first inside photo from what looks like a Haldi ceremony. The picture does not feature Rashmika or Vijay, but filmmaker-actor Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam can be spotted in it - all dressed in yellow, matching the Haldi function theme.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live: Heirloom bangles for stunning new bride
According to India Today, Vijay's mother gifted Rashmika with traditional heirloom bangles during the sangeet ceremony, symbolising acceptance, love and family legacy. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding will be held at ITC Mementos, which is located 25 km outside Udaipur on February 26, 2026.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live
The décor at Haldi ceremony balances tradition with contemporary styling, leaning into the signature Haldi palette of yellow, marigold and soft floral accents. Vijay also gave fans a glimpse of the intimate setup in his latest Instagram Stories. The first frame reveals a beautifully styled Haldi venue set outdoors. A circular space, enclosed by soft wooden panelling, is carpeted with delicate pink rose petals. At the centre sit two small wooden stools — placed for the bride and groom during the ritual.
Rashmika Mandanna & Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Live: Vibrant Haldi ceremony
Rashmika Mandanna offered a closer look at the playful and aesthetic side of her Haldi celebrations through her latest Instagram Stories, and the décor reflects a charming blend of sunshine hues and personal touches. The cheerful artwork, filled with warm yellows and oranges, adds a light-hearted, almost storybook-like mood to the ceremony space.
