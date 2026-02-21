LOC issued against Bishnoi Gang member after Rs 20 Crore threat to Ranveer Singh; FIR registered

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for reportedly threatening Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and demanding Rs 20 crore. Security around the actor has been tightened as the Anti-Extortion Cell probes the case.

An FIR was registered after police verified a voice note in which the caller identified himself as Harichandra alias Harry Boxer.

As per the Mumbai Police, the Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra alias Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with threatening Ranveer.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Police had sent the threatening voice note received by Ranveer Singh’s manager to Punjab and Haryana for verification. The sender of the voice note had identified himself as Harry Boxer and demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore.

After Mumbai Police received information about the threatening voice note, it was forwarded to the Punjab and Haryana Police. Once authorities there confirmed that the voice in the note matched that of Harry Boxer, an FIR was registered.

The Mumbai Cyber Police registered an FIR against Harry Boxer based on a complaint filed by Ranveer Singh’s manager, Vijay Subramanian. The case is being investigated in coordination with the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell.

According to police, the manager received calls on his phone from an international number (+340), which is believed to be the country code for the Virgin Islands. The caller allegedly demanded money and issued threats.

Following the threats, security at Ranveer’s residence has been tightened. He has also been advised to remain cautious while travelling for film shoots.

It is reported that “Boxer” left lengthy voice notes stating that if his demands were not met, “the next seven generations” would remember the consequences.

In the voice note, he allegedly said: “Ranveer Singh, you went back on something you had said, fine… either return to that commitment, or we will show you what punishment follows for backing out. That’s why we are leaving this voice note for you…”

“Rohit Shetty and you come on the line… and we are telling the entire Bollywood as well… the firing carried out today in Portugal, I and my brothers take responsibility for the firing at ‘Marina Grand’ and at Sukhdev’s shop.”

This is the second FIR registered against members of the Bishnoi gang. Earlier, on February 1, a firing incident took place outside the Juhu residence of filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

The agency investigating the case has so far arrested 12 people, including alleged shooter Deepak Sharma, who reportedly opened fire at filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence at the behest of the Shubham Lonkar group.