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  • /Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna to meet estranged wife Akanksha Chamola after her divorce and bisexuality revelations

Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna to meet estranged wife Akanksha Chamola after her divorce and bisexuality revelations

Gaurav Khanna-Akanksha Chamola divorce: Television actor Gaurav Khanna is set to make a surprise appearance on 'Lock Upp 2', where he will come face-to-face with estranged wife Akanksha Chamola for the first time since she announced their separation. His entry comes after Akanksha made several personal revelations on the reality show, including their impending divorce.

Published: Jul 08, 2026, 08:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 08:30 PM IST
Lock Upp 2: Gaurav Khanna to meet estranged wife Akanksha Chamola after her divorce and bisexuality revelations
Image Credit: Akanksha Chamola, Instagram

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