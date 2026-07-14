/Lock Upp Season 2: After revealing herself as 'bisexual', Akanksha Chamola says she is now 'asexual'

New Delhi: The television actress who is grabbing headlines inside and outside the Lock Upp season 2 - Akanksha Chamola has once again made a startling statement. After revealing at the show's premiere that she and actor Gaurav Khanna are heading for a divorce, the actress also revealed that she was bisexual before marriage and that she never wanted to become a mother.
Days after these statements, Akanksha was seen engaged in a heartwarming conversation with co-contestant Varun Yadav. When Varun asked her if she would ever consider getting married again, Akanksha replied that she has no plans to do so. Explaining why, she said, "Mere ko darr baith gaya hain."
Akanksha added that she believes that sexuality can change depending on a person's circumstances and emotional state.
She said, "Sexuality keeps changing. Aap ke phases ke upar hota hain ki... mera abhi divorce ho raha hain mujhe abhi kisi se sex nahi chahiye. Ladkiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye, admiyo ke saath bhi nahi chahiye. Mera alag phase chal raha hain isey kehte hain asexual."
In another conversation earlier with co-contestant Pamela, Akanksha said, "I got married so young; I was 24 when I married." Pamela replied, "You are still young; you will find someone." Akanksha added, "I don't want to get married again. I think I am done. But for the first time in my life, main akeli rehne waali hoon. Like, not under my parents' roof or my husband's roof. I am going to have my own house. I am going to ride solo for life now."
Akanksha Chamola is a television actress and is known for featuring in daily soaps including 'Santoshi Maa', Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, Bhootu, Crime Patrol, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye among others. She also turned a vlogger and used to share her life updates, travel diaries and visits to devotional places.
After dating for some years, Akanksha and Gaurav Khanna tied the knot in Kanpur on November 23, 2016, with family and close friends in attendance. Many television celebrities, including Hussain Kuwajerwala, Anuj Sachdeva and Puja Banerjee, were present at their wedding.
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