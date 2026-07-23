/Lock upp Season 2: Apoorva Mukhija tells Shivangi 'Harshad Chopra is fully in love with you'

New Delhi: Lock upp season 2 is making the right kind of noise with an interesting mix of celebs as contestants, grabbing headlines. Apoorva aka rebel kid had entered as the latest wild card on the show. With her entry, looks like things are up for some twists and turns.
She entered the house in with a tag,' Chaalu', and justifying herself added that, 'Maam (Farah Khan) jab apke upar FIR hoti hai to apko badalne padte hai - apne statements, friends 'sorry, but it won't happen again' etc.
In the latest episode, Shreya Kalra was seen welcoming Apoorva in lock up cell and tells her that she's very excited for new moves in this house. After her entry, Apoorva, became the newest gang leader, with Shreya, Ram Kapoor and Akansha Chaudhary in the team.
This was followed by Apoorva chilling with Sufi and assuring him that he's doing horribly inside, but outside people love him. Sufi quizzed her about their changed equation and asked whether 'we are moving on from our past' to which she said 'yes'.
Apoorva flips the game when she tells Shivangi about her alleged link-up with Harshad. The Rebel kid informs Shivangi that fellow-contestant and her close friend Harshad is fully in love with her, to which Shivangi disagrees. But Apoorva insists that it looks like he has feelings for Shivangi.
Later Apoorva also spills the beans about Shilpa Shinde and what she said about the TV actress and her relationship with her co-actors.
Apoorva Mukhija, also known as 'The Rebel Kid or 'Kaleshi Aurat', is a prominent Gen Z digital content creator, actress, and internet personality. She was last seen in 'The Traitors' season 1.
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