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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor reveals being molested at 13, Genelia D'Souza says 'you made me cry...'

Lock Upp Season 2: In the latest episode of 'Lock Upp Season 2,' Ram Kapoor shared that he was molested when he was 13 years old while studying at a boarding school.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:02 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor reveals being molested at 13, Genelia D'Souza says 'you made me cry...'
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Lock Upp Season 2: Ram Kapoor reveals being molested at 13, Genelia D'Souza says 'you made me cry...'
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