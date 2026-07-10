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  • /‘Lock Upp’ Season 2: Shreya Kalra calls Akanksha Chamola ‘mandbuddhi’, says Gaurav Khanna is a ‘blessed man’

‘Lock Upp’ Season 2: Shreya Kalra calls Akanksha Chamola ‘mandbuddhi’, says Gaurav Khanna is a ‘blessed man’

‘Lock Upp’ contestant Shreya Kalra sparked controversy after criticising Akanksha Chamola during a heated show discussion and making remarks about her relationship with actor Gaurav Khanna.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 03:49 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 03:49 PM IST
‘Lock Upp’ Season 2: Shreya Kalra calls Akanksha Chamola ‘mandbuddhi’, says Gaurav Khanna is a ‘blessed man’
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