Lockdown diaries: Juhi Chawla shares trick for healthy hair

Juhi even took to her micro-blogging site when she discarded high-end personal grooming products replacing them with organic products available in one's kitchen.

Mumbai: Actress Juhi Chawla, who recently came back from London and is currently observing self-quarantine with her family, is doing what she loves and swears by -- organic living.

In an Instagram post, Juhi shared the trick for healthy hair straight from kitchen. She wrote: "My new experiment ..!! Methi seeds every morning ...!!! I am determined to have thick hair."

Many found the tip useful and said they would try it too. Others had their tricks and tips that they shared in the comments section.

The former beauty queen often uses her stardom to create awareness about protecting the environment and creating a sustainable planet for our future generations.

Juhi even took to her micro-blogging site when she discarded high-end personal grooming products replacing them with organic products available in one's kitchen.

 

