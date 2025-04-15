Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886481https://zeenews.india.com/people/logout-director-amit-golani-on-why-babil-khan-was-the-obvious-choice-to-play-social-media-influencer-in-movie-2886481.html
NewsLifestylePeople
BABIL KHAN

Logout Director Amit Golani On Why Babil Khan Was The Obvious Choice To Play Social Media Influencer In Movie

Director Amit Golani revealed that the film delves deep into the darker side of social media addiction and obsession, drawing inspiration from psychological thrillers like 'Misery'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2025, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Logout Director Amit Golani On Why Babil Khan Was The Obvious Choice To Play Social Media Influencer In Movie Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actor Babil Khan is all set to take on a challenging new role in Amit Golani’s upcoming film Logout, where he plays Pratyush—a social media influencer whose world spirals out of control when an obsessed fan steals his phone. The gripping thriller unfolds largely in a single location, putting Babil right at the center of the action, both literally and emotionally.

Director Amit Golani revealed that the film delves deep into the darker side of social media addiction and obsession, drawing inspiration from psychological thrillers like 'Misery'. And when it came to casting, all roads led to Babil.

Amit Golani in an interview with Times Now, the director shared, "The casting process for this project was similar to our usual approach — we rely heavily on auditions, meeting actors, and reading scenes with them. But for this film, since 90% of it depends on one actor in a single location, it was crucial to find someone who could carry that weight and keep the audience engaged. When we saw Babil’s audition, his unique interpretation of the scene stood out. Once we met him, his sincerity and the way he connected with the script gave us confidence. We knew that even in a setup where he’d be the only one on screen, he would keep pushing until we got the right take. That level of commitment convinced us he was the perfect choice."

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK