Logout Director Amit Golani On Why Babil Khan Was The Obvious Choice To Play Social Media Influencer In Movie

New Delhi: Actor Babil Khan is all set to take on a challenging new role in Amit Golani’s upcoming film Logout, where he plays Pratyush—a social media influencer whose world spirals out of control when an obsessed fan steals his phone. The gripping thriller unfolds largely in a single location, putting Babil right at the center of the action, both literally and emotionally.

Director Amit Golani revealed that the film delves deep into the darker side of social media addiction and obsession, drawing inspiration from psychological thrillers like 'Misery'. And when it came to casting, all roads led to Babil.

Amit Golani in an interview with Times Now, the director shared, "The casting process for this project was similar to our usual approach — we rely heavily on auditions, meeting actors, and reading scenes with them. But for this film, since 90% of it depends on one actor in a single location, it was crucial to find someone who could carry that weight and keep the audience engaged. When we saw Babil’s audition, his unique interpretation of the scene stood out. Once we met him, his sincerity and the way he connected with the script gave us confidence. We knew that even in a setup where he’d be the only one on screen, he would keep pushing until we got the right take. That level of commitment convinced us he was the perfect choice."