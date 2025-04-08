Logout Trailer OUT: Babil Khan Unveils Dark Side of Digital Fame In Upcoming Thriller - WATCH

New Delhi: ZEE5 has dropped the highly anticipated trailer of Logout, a digital-age psychological thriller that dives deep into the unsettling consequences of phone addiction and social media obsession. Headlined by Babil Khan and directed by Amit Golani, Logout will premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on April 18.

Produced by Digital 18 Media Private Limited (formerly Viacom18 Studios) and Posham Pa Pictures, Logout is already creating buzz on the global stage. The film was screened at top-tier festivals including the 21st Indian Film Festival Stuttgart, Indian Film Festival Melbourne, Mal Del Plata, and River to River Florence Indian Film Festival in 2024 — garnering glowing reviews for its gripping narrative and timely subject.

Set in today’s hyper-connected world, the story follows Pratyush (played by Babil Khan), a 26-year-old social media influencer on the cusp of reaching 10 million followers. Just as his virtual fame peaks, a fan’s unhealthy obsession sends his life into a downward spiral. What begins as a dream quickly morphs into a nightmare, as Pratyush is pulled into a dangerous game that blurs the line between online adoration and real-world peril.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Also starring Rasika Dugal, Nimisha Nair, and Gandharv Dewan, the film holds a mirror to the modern-day struggle with digital dependency, exploring how virtual success can come with real-life consequences.

Director Amit Golani said, “Logout is about the quiet yet overwhelming hold our phones have on us. It’s not just a thriller—it’s a reflection of how entangled we’ve become in the digital world. Babil’s performance is raw and powerful, and I believe this story will strike a chord with viewers everywhere.”

Writer Biswapati Sarkar echoed the sentiment, adding, “Logout captures the unease of our increasingly digital lives. The narrative might feel fictional, but it’s rooted in very real fears and experiences.”

Actor Babil Khan shared, “Playing Pratyush was one of the most challenging roles I’ve taken on. It’s a character far removed from who I am, but that’s what made it exciting. Logout is fast-paced, intense, and incredibly relevant—and I can’t wait for the world to watch it on ZEE5.”