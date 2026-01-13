Lohri 2026: From Vicky-Katrina To Sidharth-Kiara, Bollywood Couples Celebrate With Tradition And Togetherness

As Lohri marks the arrival of warmth, prosperity and new beginnings, Bollywood couples are stepping into the festive spirit with enthusiasm and heartfelt celebrations. From intimate family gatherings to glimpses shared on social media, celebrities are seen honouring the harvest festival by blending age-old traditions with personal moments of joy. Here’s a look at how some popular Bollywood couples celebrate Lohri with love, laughter and togetherness.

Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are known to embrace Lohri with quiet warmth and traditional charm. Their celebrations often feature family rituals, ethnic attire and cozy moments around the bonfire, reflecting a beautiful mix of Punjabi customs and personal togetherness.

Sidharth Malhotra – Kiara Advani

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani prefer keeping their Lohri celebrations elegant and meaningful. Celebrating with close friends and family, the couple is often seen dressed in traditional outfits while participating in customary rituals, truly embracing the cultural essence of the festival.

Pulkit Samrat – Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda celebrate festivals with infectious energy. Their Lohri festivities are marked by cheerful gatherings, traditional practices and joyous moments that highlight their strong bond and shared love for celebrating traditions together.

Shahid Kapoor – Mira Rajput

For Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput, Lohri is a family-centric affair. The couple celebrates the festival with loved ones, focusing on warmth, traditional rituals and quality family time, making the occasion special and memorable for their household.

Maniesh Paul – Sanyukta Paul

Maniesh Paul and his wife, Sanyukta Paul, keep their Lohri celebrations rooted in tradition and family values. From enjoying traditional delicacies to performing cultural rituals, the couple celebrates the festival in a close-knit setting that reflects the true spirit of Lohri.