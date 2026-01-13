Lohri 2026: Punjabi To Bollywood Beats - The Ultimate Playlist To Spark Festive Mood

Lohri 2026: Lohri celebrates the spirit of togetherness, prosperity, and new beginnings. Marked by glowing bonfires, lively folk songs, and traditional treats like peanuts, rewari, and gajak, the festival holds deep cultural meaning across Punjab and North India. Sharing Lohri wishes in Punjabi on this auspicious day adds a heartfelt, traditional touch that resonates deeply with loved ones.

Lohri 2026 Playlist

Whether you’re hosting a grand celebration or enjoying a cosy get-together, the right music sets the mood. This year’s playlist blends timeless traditional favourites with popular chartbusters that have become Lohri essentials. From high-energy dance numbers to soulful Punjabi melodies, these songs beautifully reflect the true essence of Lohri.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Happy Lohri 2026: 100+ Best Wishes In Punjabi To Share With Your Loved Ones

Sundar Mundriye – The soul of Lohri celebrations, this traditional folk song sets the festive tone around the bonfire.

Morni Banke – A high-spirited Bollywood hit that instantly gets everyone on their feet with its infectious energy.

Lo Aa Gayi Lohri Ve (Veer-Zaara) – A timeless Lohri anthem that beautifully captures the warmth and tradition of the festival.

Mundeya To Bach Ke Rahi – A globally loved Punjabi track whose playful beats guarantee crowd participation.

Balle Balle (Bride and Prejudice) – A classic celebration song that perfectly matches the joyous Lohri spirit.

Dil Le Gayi Kudi Gujarat Di – A fun fusion number blending Punjabi flavour with cross-cultural beats.

Nach Punjaban – An energetic track that proudly celebrates Punjabi culture and dance.

Kake Di Lohri Nee – A traditional Punjabi song rooted in harvest celebrations and folk traditions.

Gallan Goodiyaan – A feel-good Bollywood number that brings families and friends together effortlessly.

Oh Ho Ho Ho – A dance-floor favourite with a rhythm that’s impossible to resist.

High Rated Gabru – Guru Randhawa’s evergreen hit that keeps the party vibe alive.

Laal Ghaghra – A power-packed Bollywood track filled with festive beats and high energy.

Nachan Nu Jee Karda – A peppy number that lives up to its name and encourages non-stop dancing.

Sadi Galli – A nostalgic favourite with old-school Punjabi charm.

Dil Chori – A youthful, upbeat song perfect for modern Lohri celebrations.

Laung Gawacha – A contemporary take on Punjabi music with catchy modern beats.

Kangna Tera Ni – A classic Punjabi party anthem that still rules celebrations.

Sauda Khara Khara – A fun, high-energy track that adds wedding-style cheer to the festivities.

Lohri – Gurdas Maan – A soulful tribute to Punjabi culture by the legendary singer.

Nachan Nu Jee Karda – A celebratory dance number that keeps the festive momentum going strong.