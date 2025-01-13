Lohri Special: Tahira Kashyap Recalls First Lohri As A Newlywed

New Delhi: Tahira Kashyap, a prominent Bollywood director, recently shared a nostalgic memory of celebrating her first Lohri as a newlywed. Being of Punjabi descent, she fondly recalled the lively celebration with her in-laws, capturing the true spirit of the festival.

Reflecting on the experience, Tahira said, "In Punjabi culture, the first Lohri after marriage is celebrated with a lot of fervor. My in-laws hosted a party to celebrate us, the newlywed couple. There was dance and music, and the married couples would go in circles around the bonfire. We enjoyed gajak (chikki), peanuts, and popcorn, which were also thrown into the bonfire. Needless to say, the chants of 'Sundar Mundriye' filled the air. The last two lines of the song made me laugh. It literally translates to, ‘Give us Lohri, long live your pair, whether you cry or bang your head later.’ That’s quite a disclaimer young Punjabi couples get from their elders!"

On the professional front, Tahira made her directorial debut with Sharmajee Ki Beti, a film that earned critical acclaim for its fresh perspective and captivating narrative. Known for inspiring the new generation, Tahira continues to shape the conversation around storytelling and women's voices in cinema.