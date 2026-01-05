Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003441https://zeenews.india.com/people/lokahs-superhero-kalyani-priyadarshan-in-ranveer-singhs-next-anticipated-film-find-out-here-3003441.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleLokahs Superhero Kalyani Priyadarshan In Ranveer Singhs Next Anticipated Film? Find Out Here
KALYANI PRIYADARSHAN

Lokah's Superhero Kalyani Priyadarshan In Ranveer Singh's Next Anticipated Film? Find Out Here

The much-anticipated Zombie film titled 'Pralay' will be helmed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 11:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Lokah's Superhero Kalyani Priyadarshan In Ranveer Singh's Next Anticipated Film? Find Out HerePic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the stupendous success of Dhurandhar. As the movie's part 2 is up for release on March 19, 2026 Eid. As the buzz around the movie and the actor keep the momentum high on social media, speculation about Ranveer's next highly-anticipated movie has also started.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became the first Malayalam film to hit Rs 300 crore at the Box Office last year has been finalised as the lead opposite Ranveer Singh in his next.

The Mathrubhumi report credits film journalist Rahul Raut for first sharing the news on X (formerly called Twitter). He wrote: “Lokah ACTRESS #KalyaniPriyadarshan LOCKED AS THE LEADING LADY IN #RanveerSingh's ZOMBIE ACTIONER #Pralay... kalyanipriyan will make her BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with this Jai Mehta directorial, set to begin shooting in APRIL 2026... This film also marks RanveerOfficial 's debut as a producer, and will co-produce it under his Maa Kasam Films banner, in collaboration with #HansalMehta's True Story Films and Sameer Nair's production.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Many commented on the post and shared their excitement.

The much-anticipated Zombie film titled 'Pralay' will be helmed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta. Pralay marks both Kalyani's entry into Bollywood and Ranveer Singh's debut as a producer under his banner Maa Kasam Films.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made by the makers or the actors yet.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Marco Rubio Venezuela Statement
From Drug Boats To Oil Theft: Did Trump, Rubio Tell The Truth About Venezuela?
West Bengal
Setback For TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls; BJP Sweeps Nandigram CADC Election
Bangladesh
Yunus’s Shadow Game: How Power Is Being Engineered In Transitional Bangladesh
India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
Manohar Lal Khattar Reviews Hydro Projects In J&K Amid Suspended Indus Waters
Nicolás Maduro capture
US Capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: Was The Operation Legal?
Bangladesh unrest
Bangladesh: Three Accused Arrested In Shariatpur's Khokon Das Murder Case
Japan accident
Japan Road Accident: Tea Leaves Spill Leads To Multiple-Vehicle Crash, 1 Dead
LCA Tejas
LCA Tejas Completes 25 Years: ADA Hosts ‘Aeronautics 2047’ Seminar
West Bengal SIR
Bengal SIR: CM Mamata Alleges 'Critical Instructions Given Through WhatsApp'
Nicolás Maduro capture
Who Is Maduro's Son? ‘The Prince’ Linked To Drug Trafficking Allegations