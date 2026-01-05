New Delhi: Actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the stupendous success of Dhurandhar. As the movie's part 2 is up for release on March 19, 2026 Eid. As the buzz around the movie and the actor keep the momentum high on social media, speculation about Ranveer's next highly-anticipated movie has also started.

According to a report in Mathrubhumi, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan, whose Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra became the first Malayalam film to hit Rs 300 crore at the Box Office last year has been finalised as the lead opposite Ranveer Singh in his next.

The Mathrubhumi report credits film journalist Rahul Raut for first sharing the news on X (formerly called Twitter). He wrote: “Lokah ACTRESS #KalyaniPriyadarshan LOCKED AS THE LEADING LADY IN #RanveerSingh's ZOMBIE ACTIONER #Pralay... kalyanipriyan will make her BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with this Jai Mehta directorial, set to begin shooting in APRIL 2026... This film also marks RanveerOfficial 's debut as a producer, and will co-produce it under his Maa Kasam Films banner, in collaboration with #HansalMehta's True Story Films and Sameer Nair's production.”

#Lokah ACTRESS #KalyaniPriyadarshan LOCKED AS THE LEADING LADY IN #RanveerSingh's ZOMBIE ACTIONER #Pralay... @kalyanipriyan will make her BOLLYWOOD DEBUT with this Jai Mehta directorial, set to begin shooting in APRIL 2026... This film also marks @RanveerOfficial's debut as a… pic.twitter.com/aZvJKSgWKf — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 4, 2026

Many commented on the post and shared their excitement.

The much-anticipated Zombie film titled 'Pralay' will be helmed by Hansal Mehta's son Jai Mehta. Pralay marks both Kalyani's entry into Bollywood and Ranveer Singh's debut as a producer under his banner Maa Kasam Films.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation has been made by the makers or the actors yet.